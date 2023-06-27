ICC announces major India-Pakistan plot twist if both qualify for WC semis

27 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 05:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the entire schedule for the impending Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at an event in Mumbai. Ten teams will feature in what will be the biggest World Cup event ever with the tournament being played across 10 venues between October 5 and November 19. 

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the tournament opener and final. The other venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will be the venues for practice games along with Hyderabad.

The focus of the schedule announcement was of course the date and venue for the marquee event - India versus Pakistan - which will be played in Ahmedabad on 15 October. The Rohit Sharma-led side will head to the blockbuster match after facing five-time winners Australia in Chennai on 8 October and Afghanistan on 11 October in New Delhi. Pakistan, on the other hand, will open their campaign against the two qualifiers on 6 and 12 October in Hyderabad before taking on their arch-rivals.

Overall, India will be playing at nine of the 10 venues in the 2023 World Cup while Pakistan's campaign is limited to only five venues - Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. ICC however added a major plot twist pertaining to the venue if India and Pakistan both make the semi-final.

According to the schedule released on Tuesday, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the first semi-final while the iconic Eden Gardens of Kolkata will stage the second semi-final. But there is a condition applied. 

ICC also issued two other conditions for the World Cup schedule. If the West Indies qualify, they will be denoted as Qualifier 1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers tournament. And if Sri Lanka make it through, they will be Qualifier 2 irrespective of where they finish.

