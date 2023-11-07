Ibrahim becomes Afghanistan's first World Cup centurion as they post 291-5 against Australia

Ibrahim Zadran led the Afghanistan fight and helped them pile a stiff 291/5 on the board batting first against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ibrahim, who walked in to open the innings, returned unbeaten on 129(143), making him the first Afghanistan cricketer to slam a century in ODI World Cup. He credited Sachin Tendulkar for the inspiration behind his stellar show. Apart from Ibrahim, Rashid Khan chipped in with an 18-ball 35*.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim gave Afghanistan a decent start after they won the toss and opted to bat. The duo added 38 for the opening stand before Josh Hazlewood got rid of Gurbaz for 21(25).

Ibrahim and Rahmat Shah then added 83 runs for the third wicket before Glenn Maxwell broke the stand. Shah fell for 30(44), and shortly after Mitchell Starc cleaned up Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for 26(43). Adam Zampa then provided Australia with another inroad in the 43rd over. Azmatullah Omarzai was caught by Glenn Maxwell for 22(18). Hazlewood then removed Mohammad Nabi for 12(10).

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is not part of the Aussie playing XI, and Cameron Green too has not included. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell walk in as replacement. Afghanistan made one change, bringing in Naveen-ul-Haq in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.