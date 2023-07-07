Ian Bishop happy to see 'favourite batter' Tamim back

Tamim Iqbal reversed his decision of retirement on Friday afternoon after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The meeting also involved former captain and now Member of the Parliament Mashrafe Mortaza and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.

Tamim will take a "mental break" of a month and a half and be back for the Asia Cup starting on 31 August.

Former West Indies fast bowler and renowned broadcaster Ian Bishop is "happy" to see Tamim change his decision.

"I am happy Tamim Iqbal is back. He is one of my two favorite Bangladesh batsmen of all time," Bishop tweeted.

He called Tamim his "favourite Bangladeshi player" in an ESPNCricinfo feature a few days ago as well. Bishop was on air in Tamim's first World Cup game in 2007 and when the latter famously hit Zaheer Khan for a six over long-on, Bishop said, "Wow, look at this. A 17-year-old is showing little respect to the elder statesman."