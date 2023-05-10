I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby

Sports

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

I would give up my pension for an Inter win, says 100-year-old fan ready for Milan derby

A Holocaust survivor, Vanzini is now looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final showdown against city rivals AC Milan, and will follow the first leg match from the comfort of his nursing home in the northern city of Padua.

Reuters
10 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Passionate Inter Milan fan Enrico Vanzini went to the club's San Siro stadium to watch his team play for the first time in 2022. He was 99.

"My passion began when I was seven ... I was never able to go, and I had no money," Vanzini, now 100, told Reuters.

A Holocaust survivor, Vanzini is now looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final showdown against city rivals AC Milan, and will follow the first leg match from the comfort of his nursing home in the northern city of Padua.

"I prayed to God to give me the joy of Inter winning, and hopefully He will agree," he said, wearing an Inter t-shirt with his name inscribed on the back.

"I would do anything (for a win), including (giving up) my small pension."

A soldier in the Italian army during World War Two, Vanzini was captured by the Germans as a prisoner of war after Italy surrendered to the allies in 1943 and survived the final months of the conflict in the Dachau Nazi concentration camp.

After returning home, he worked as a bus and truck driver.

Vanzini, who received his Inter t-shirt from the club to mark his 100th birthday, began testifying about his experiences of the Holocaust in the early 2000s.

He starts his mornings gazing out of the window, waiting for the postman to deliver him la Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy's most popular sports newspaper. He also has an iPad, and has learned how to watch sports from the apps.

"In the past, I used to visit friends who had a television ... and if I was driving the bus I used to tell people: 'Don't shout please, I have to listen to something'." It was the radio commentary of Inter's games.

He admires team manager Simone Inzaghi, saying he made "very few mistakes". But he has a suggestion to help the team defeat Milan and reach the first Champions League final since 2010.

"In the first half, we must not get too tired, everyone must be in their place," he said.

Football

ucl / Milan Derby / inter milan / Enrico Vanzini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

3h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

8h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

20h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

20h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

21h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter