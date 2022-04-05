'I would do a scan of my brain': Kohli reveals the first thing he'll do if he wakes up as Cristiano Ronaldo

It's a no surprise that Virat Kohli is huge Cristiano Ronaldo admirer and in several interviews the star cricketer has mentioned how high he rates the global football icon. The former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is a huge fan of Ronaldo's work ethics and fitness.

During a recent photo shoot for his IPL franchise RCB, the 33-year-old once again opened up about his admiration for the Portuguese. When asked about his favourite sportsperson and what would he do if he wakes up one day as them, Kohli came up with an epic response.

"I would do a scan of my brain (if I woke up as Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from," Kohli said in the 'Behind The Scenes' series by RCB.

Kohli also spoke about the heartbreaking and most memorable moments of his life at RCB.

"IPL final 2016 and that same year, 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede against West Indies," Kohli said recalling the heartbreaking moments.

Kohli was in the form of his life in the 2016 season when he smashed 973 runs from 16 matches at an average of 81.08 -- most runs in a single season ever.

On the most memorable moment, he picked their win against Gujarat Lions in the IPL 2016 qualifier 1.

"The last game that we played in 2016 was against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB (de Villiers) played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him at the other end.

"The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced," Kohli signed off.

The video also featured India pacer Mohammed Siraj and skipper Faf du Plessis who picked Roger Federer as his favourite athlete.

RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in their third match of the season on Tuesday.