I won't mind playing in a paddy field if we are asked to: Mominul

The pitch in Chattogram had something for everyone - batters got runs, both pacers and spinners found success.

Mominul Haque plays a shot against India at Indore. Photo: ICC
Mominul Haque plays a shot against India at Indore. Photo: ICC

The focus shifts from Chattogram to Mirpur as Bangladesh are gearing up to face Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series starting on Saturday. As is often the case, one of the major talking points right now is the pitch. But Mominul Haque, the skipper of the home side, is not at all worried about the pitch and said that they wouldn't mind playing in a paddy field if they are asked to do so.

The pitch in Chattogram had something for everyone - batters got runs, both pacers and spinners found success. When asked about the pitch in Mirpur, Mominul said, "All of you know that the teams of the subcontinent play spin very well. So I don't think it's a great idea to prepare a spin-friendly track against these teams. I think it's better to play on a flat wicket."

"I don't think it's right to make excuses about pitch and conditions. Being a professional cricketer, I won't mind playing in a paddy field if we are asked to do so. It's better not to worry about this too much and focus on winning," he added.

Mominul was asked if cricketers who criticise the pitch and conditions lack professionalism. He replied, "No, I don't think so. Professionalism has so many aspects. Discipline, practice, working specifically on strength and weaknesses are some of them. Everyone is showing professionalism here. Some are getting success, some are not."

