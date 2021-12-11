'I won't interfere in these three months and will let the selectors do their job'

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:28 pm

Related News

'I won't interfere in these three months and will let the selectors do their job'

Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that he gave permission to the management to experiment.

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:28 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh have been tinkering a lot with the team combination especially after a horrid T20 World Cup campaign. There has been a sudden influx of young players and in some cases they have been given roles which they are not quite familiar with. Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that he gave permission to the management to experiment. 

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has recently been handed a debut in Tests and on debut he was asked to open the innings although the bats at three in domestic cricket. When asked about that, Nazmul Hassan said, "Our cricket is going through a transition phase. The management has opted for a trial and error method. You guys wouldn't have said anything if (Najmul Hossain) Shanto or Liton (Das) opened. Why did they not open? Have the selectors asked them not to do so?"

"Speak to the captain about these issues. Shadman (Islam) has played some good knocks. Saif (Hassan) has done well in domestic cricket. Shanto has done well in the last few matches. They are yet to face the best of the bowlers," he added.

Nazmul backed the management's decision of experimenting and trying out players at different positions. "Just before Covid, I said that the next year would be difficult for us. Because we have a lot of series scheduled away from home. We will have to face teams that we don't play too often. So the players need time to gather enough experience. I don't know who will play in New Zealand. There might be some more changes."

"They have asked to give them three months. I won't interfere in these three months and will let them do their job. They deserve some time too. We don't have three of our key players. It will have an effect. So three new players should be given a chance. To fill this void, sometimes the selectors have to experiment. I think they do that for the betterment of the team," the BCB president said.

Cricket

Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

13h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

12h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

13h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’