'I won't interfere in these three months and will let the selectors do their job'

Bangladesh have been tinkering a lot with the team combination especially after a horrid T20 World Cup campaign. There has been a sudden influx of young players and in some cases they have been given roles which they are not quite familiar with. Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that he gave permission to the management to experiment.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy has recently been handed a debut in Tests and on debut he was asked to open the innings although the bats at three in domestic cricket. When asked about that, Nazmul Hassan said, "Our cricket is going through a transition phase. The management has opted for a trial and error method. You guys wouldn't have said anything if (Najmul Hossain) Shanto or Liton (Das) opened. Why did they not open? Have the selectors asked them not to do so?"

"Speak to the captain about these issues. Shadman (Islam) has played some good knocks. Saif (Hassan) has done well in domestic cricket. Shanto has done well in the last few matches. They are yet to face the best of the bowlers," he added.

Nazmul backed the management's decision of experimenting and trying out players at different positions. "Just before Covid, I said that the next year would be difficult for us. Because we have a lot of series scheduled away from home. We will have to face teams that we don't play too often. So the players need time to gather enough experience. I don't know who will play in New Zealand. There might be some more changes."

"They have asked to give them three months. I won't interfere in these three months and will let them do their job. They deserve some time too. We don't have three of our key players. It will have an effect. So three new players should be given a chance. To fill this void, sometimes the selectors have to experiment. I think they do that for the betterment of the team," the BCB president said.