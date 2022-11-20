'I will win World Cup': Shakib jokes when asked who will win Qatar WC

He might have missed to lift the recently concluded T20 World Cup but Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has no doubt that he is going to win the FIFA World Cup.

With only a few hours left to begin the most popular sporting extravaganza, which is being hosted by Qatar this year, Shakib jokingly made this comment in a video interaction today.

The premier all-rounder of the cricket is now in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for T10 league, the only 10-over league, approved by the ICC.

Bangladesh's Test and T20 captain will play in Bangla Tigers, a team owned by Bangladeshi company and he is also appointed as captain of this team.

This 60-ball competition started amid the football frenzy which hit the fever pitch and also captivated the cricketers around the world. Discussions are going on about the preferred team. There is a battle of words about who will be the champion.

New Zealand's Ben Cutting, Colin Munro, England's Jake Ball, Benny Howell, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir will play for Bangla Tigers under the leadership of Shakib.

In a video on Sunday, the cricketers of Bangla Tigers predicted who could win the World Cup. Almost everyone has chosen their favorite team. However, a different answer was received from Shakib. Asked who will win the World Cup, Shakib said, 'Me.'

Shakib will win the World Cup trophy without playing, which is much like scoring a goal in an empty field! Of course, it is not unknown to anyone that Shakib supports Argentina from his heart. Shakib, a huge fan of Lionel Messi, will fly to Qatar on the sidelines of the T10 League to watch Argentina play. On 26 November, he will watch the game between Argentina and Mexico.

Kazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, who is playing for Shakib's team in T10 league, is also waiting for Argentina's title. Mohammad Amir's favorite player is Messi. Aamir sees the title in his hands. New Zealand's Ben Cutting predicted that Brazil will win the World Cup while his compatriot Devon Conway is also supporting Brazil.

England's Benny Howell, Jack Lintott, Jack Ball are seeing the title in the hands of their own country. Batting coach of the team, Tatenda Taibu, prefers England. Batting coach Aftab Ahmed is absolutely sure that Argentina will win the title. Team mentor Nazmul Abedin Fahim is certainly keeping Brazil ahead.

The sixth T10 League is going to start with the match between Bangladesh Tigers and New York Stars on 23 November.