'I will be staying at Spurs' - Kane puts an end to Manchester City links

Sports

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:09 pm

Related News

'I will be staying at Spurs' - Kane puts an end to Manchester City links

The striker had been tipped to make a big-money switch to Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes but has now decided to remain at Spurs.

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:09 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Harry Kane has confirmed that he'll be staying at Tottenham for the duration of the 2021-22 season to put an end to the rumors linking him with Manchester City.

The Spurs striker has written on Twitter: "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

Source: Goal.com

Football

Harry Kane / Tottenham Hotspur / manchester city / Transfer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

3h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

3h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding