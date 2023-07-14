"I was telling Shoriful one thing, run even if you don't hit the ball"

Sports

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

"I was telling Shoriful one thing, run even if you don't hit the ball"

Bangladesh needed six runs in the last over with the bat and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit four from the first ball and two runs were needed from five balls. But that's when everything changed.

TBS Report
14 July, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Man of the Match Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain were on course for a comfortable Bangladesh victory by scoring 73 runs from 43 balls despite early setbacks in the first T20I against Afghanistan at Sylhet on Friday.

Bangladesh needed six runs in the last over with the bat and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit four from the first ball and two runs were needed from five balls. But that's when everything changed.

Afghan pacer Karim Janat took a hat trick to send back Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed. Two runs were needed off two balls and Shoriful Islam was on strike. Still, Hridoy did not lose faith, he trusted Shoriful who played he together with from age-level cricket. And Hridoy told him to run even if the ball does not hit the bat.

Although he is a shrewd pacer, his batting abilities are lesser known. These two have been two of the most important members of Bangladesh's Youth World Cup-winning team. So the heart trusted Shoriful even in this difficult situation. Shoriful also repaid the faith by hitting four with one ball in hand to bring the team a thrilling two-wicket victory.

After telling Shoriful to run even if the ball is not hit, Hridoy also told him, "You will win us the match." Hridoy, who came to the press conference, said, "I had faith in everyone. Because, Taskin bhai, Nasum bhai, even Shoriful, all bat very well. In a match against England, after Taskin bhai hit two consecutive fours, we won the match."

"I already had faith in Shoriful, because I know his potential. We have played in the under-19 team together and he can hit big sixes. I believed so when Shariful came. I said one thing to Shariful, 'Run even if you don't hit the bat.' Then at the end, I said, 'You will win the match.'" added Hridoy.

However, he said that he was normal even after Karim's hat trick. In Hridioy's words, "I was normal. Because I knew we only needed two runs. If the ball hits the bat, it will be 1-2 runs. I tried to stay calm at that time. Since I was on the non-strikers' end, I tried to give my partners as much information as possible about what the bowler can bowl, that's all.'

Top News / Cricket

Towhid Hridoy / Shoriful Islam / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / T20I Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country