I want this generation to witness Mohammedan's glorious fairytale: Alfaz Ahmed

Football is a living example of the power of transformation. There are individuals in this game who, through their unique skill and vision, have the potential to revive struggling teams and engineer amazing comebacks. Alfaz Ahmed is one such character, a man who commanded respect during his brilliant career as a player and is now redefining success as a coach. His is the story of a phoenix rising from the ashes, leading Mohammedan Sporting Club (SC) from an early season struggle to a spectacular resurgence, eventually winning the renowned Federation Cup.

From player to coach

Ahmed's career began in 1995, when he first walked onto the pitch for Mohammedan, leading them to an enviable Damfa Cup and Federation Cup victory. His winning ways did not end there; he led the team to multiple Dhaka League titles and a magnificent victory in the National League. Now, his journey has come full circle as he takes on the responsibility of a coach, matching his achievements as a player, putting Mohammedan SC back on the winning podium.

Ahmed's journey from player to coach has been an interesting one, filled with experiences that have impacted his coaching style. "Coaching is a different aspect," he explained. To be a coach, you must first obtain a license. Playing was much easier for me than coaching. But that doesn't mean my playing career wasn't beneficial." He stated that his playing days provided him with the knowledge to advise his players on how to improve their game and manage their fitness. He deflected personal credit for the team's achievement, saying, "The credit goes to the players. I asked for hard work and a strong attitude, and they delivered. Their efforts have culminated in our recent achievement."

The turning points

In reflecting on the team's performance, Ahmed highlighted important moments that helped Mohammedan SC turn the tide. The first match he played after taking over was a game-changer against Muktijoddha SKC. After conceding an early goal, the team responded impressively, with Souleymane Diabate's hat-trick resulting in a 6-1 victory. Their consecutive victories over Chittagong Abahani in the Federation Cup quarterfinals and league games also boosted their spirit.

The exhilarating atmosphere of the Federation Cup final and the frenzied anticipation of the Dhaka Derby, according to Ahmed, combined to awaken a fresh passion for football. "The media coverage and promotion surrounding these events have reintroduced football to the public eye. Even fans who were previously disinterested in football, owing to Mohammedan's lack of trophies, have now re-engaged and taken notice," he said.

As he looks to the future, Ahmed is upbeat about Mohammedan SC's prospects. His goal is to guide the team to higher ranks, establish stability, and finally return the league title to Mohammedan. Furthermore, he wants to see the team compete in the AFC Cup.

For the fans

Sean Lane, with whom Ahmed worked for two years, had a significant influence on Ahmed's coaching technique. He admires Lane's drive and commitment, which have heavily affected his own coaching style. "I firmly believe that hard work is the ultimate pathway to success in football, and Sean exemplified this throughout our time together," he said.

Finally, Ahmed sent a sincere greeting to Mohammedan SC's devoted fans. Recognising the cyclical nature of football success, he asked fans to support the team during difficult times. "In these trying times, fans must rally behind the players and coaches, offering unwavering support. They will, however, have certain expectations given Mohammedan SC's great history, and we shall do our best not to disappoint them. I want this generation to witness Mohammedan's glorious fairytale," he declared passionately.

As the interview came to a close, it was obvious that Alfaz Ahmed's time at Mohammedan SC was far from over. He vows to take the club to new heights with his uncompromising energy, writing an enduring story of rebirth and success in the pages of football history.