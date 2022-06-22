I want to be the best in the world, my time hasn't come to take rest yet: Taskin

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 06:19 pm

I want to be the best in the world, my time hasn't come to take rest yet: Taskin

Modern cricket requires players to play selective formats to manage workload. But Tigers' current fast bowling spearhead thinks the time hasn't come for him to pick and choose between formats yet. 

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Injury-ridden Taskin Ahmed believes he doesn't need to take rest in any format right now. Talking to the media on Wednesday, the fast bowler told that he wants to play in all three formats as long as he can.

Modern cricket requires players to play selective formats to manage workload. But Tigers' current fast bowling spearhead thinks the time hasn't come for him to pick and choose between formats yet. 

"If I ever think I can't (play all three formats), I will let you know. I don't think now is the best time (to pick and choose)," Taskin said. 

"Actually, I want to be the best in the world. My time hasn't come to take rest yet," he added.

Taskin missed the Sri Lanka series at home last month due to an injury that he picked up during the Test series against South Africa in March. 

The fast bowler has understood that a pacer will face injuries a number of times in his career. Taskin has taken up the challenge to keep himself on the right path and serve Bangladesh as long as he can. 

"This is a challenge (to stay away from injuries). I'm ready for it."

The pacer will fly to the West Indies on 24 June to take part in the white-ball series against the hosts.

"I actually like all the formats. Performances may vary in some formats, but we are a good team in the white-ball game. We have the ability to do well in the shorter format, let's see what happens," Taskin concluded. 

Taskin Ahmed / Bangladesh Cricket Team

