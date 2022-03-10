I want to be the best bowler in the world: Taskin

Sports

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

I want to be the best bowler in the world: Taskin

But there is always room for improvement and the 26-year-old bowler wants to be the best in the world. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Taskin stressed on trusting his process and managing his workload. 

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 05:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is now one of the key figures in the Bangladesh unit across formats. The right-arm pacer picked up important wickets in the team's historic win against New Zealand earlier this year and found tremendous success against Afghanistan in the home ODI series as well.

But there is always room for improvement and the 26-year-old bowler wants to be the best in the world. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Taskin stressed on trusting his process and managing his workload. 

"It doesn't matter if I perform well or don't as long as I trust the process. My dream is big. I want to be the best bowler in the world. That's why I am focusing on my bowling and fitness. As I play Tests, I have to manage my workload as well. Besides, I bowled in the middle overs [in the previous series]. The other day I was bowling to Tamim [Iqbal] bhai with the new ball [in the nets]," he said.

Taskin said that the Test win in New Zealand has done a world of good to their confidence and the team believes that a win in South Africa is very much possible.

"[The South Africa tour] will be challenging, of course. Conditions were difficult in New Zealand. But the win there has surely increased our confidence. We won some tough matches against Afghanistan at home as well. I believe if we can play like this, we can win in South Africa as well," Task mentioned. 

"In England, Australia, South Africa, there are proper sporting pitches where both bowlers and batters get chances to do well. Challenges are tougher because the bounce and carry are even and if you don't bowl at the right areas, you'll go for runs. That's why we have to maintain the control as a bowling unit there," he added.

Taskin is excited to learn from the newly appointed bowling coach Allan Donald. "We are thrilled to have a legend in him as our bowling coach. We will try our best to learn as much as we can from him."

Cricket

Taskin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

3h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

2h | Videos
Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

2h | Videos
Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

2h | Videos
Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market