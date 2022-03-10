I want to be the best bowler in the world: Taskin

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is now one of the key figures in the Bangladesh unit across formats. The right-arm pacer picked up important wickets in the team's historic win against New Zealand earlier this year and found tremendous success against Afghanistan in the home ODI series as well.

But there is always room for improvement and the 26-year-old bowler wants to be the best in the world. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Taskin stressed on trusting his process and managing his workload.

"It doesn't matter if I perform well or don't as long as I trust the process. My dream is big. I want to be the best bowler in the world. That's why I am focusing on my bowling and fitness. As I play Tests, I have to manage my workload as well. Besides, I bowled in the middle overs [in the previous series]. The other day I was bowling to Tamim [Iqbal] bhai with the new ball [in the nets]," he said.

Taskin said that the Test win in New Zealand has done a world of good to their confidence and the team believes that a win in South Africa is very much possible.

"[The South Africa tour] will be challenging, of course. Conditions were difficult in New Zealand. But the win there has surely increased our confidence. We won some tough matches against Afghanistan at home as well. I believe if we can play like this, we can win in South Africa as well," Task mentioned.

"In England, Australia, South Africa, there are proper sporting pitches where both bowlers and batters get chances to do well. Challenges are tougher because the bounce and carry are even and if you don't bowl at the right areas, you'll go for runs. That's why we have to maintain the control as a bowling unit there," he added.

Taskin is excited to learn from the newly appointed bowling coach Allan Donald. "We are thrilled to have a legend in him as our bowling coach. We will try our best to learn as much as we can from him."