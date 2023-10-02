'I used to sell nimco (snacks) in market' Haris Rauf on struggles for paying education fees in troubled times

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf recently shared insights into the challenging times he faced before gaining prominence in the cricketing world. The 29-year-old speedster recounted the struggles he endured to make ends meet, emphasizing the pivotal role tape-ball cricket played in his journey.

Rauf revealed that prior to venturing into tape-ball cricket, he encountered financial difficulties, forcing him to find alternative means to fund his education. To manage his educational expenses, Rauf resorted to selling snacks (nimco) in the market on Sundays after completing his matriculation. Despite the financial constraints, he diligently attended school and cricket academy throughout the week.

The transition to university brought further financial challenges, as Rauf's father struggled to meet the fees requirements. However, the introduction of tape-ball cricket proved to be a turning point, enabling Rauf to easily cover his educational expenses.

In an excerpt from ESPNcricinfo's documentary 'The Incredible Rise of Haris Rauf,' he shared, "When I enrolled in university, my father was not earning enough to be able to pay my fees, and I couldn't afford it too, but by playing tape-ball cricket, I would easily manage my fees."

Before making his mark in hard-ball cricket, Rauf honed his skills in tape-ball cricket, an experience that prepared him for the challenges ahead in his professional career. He acknowledged that many players engaged in professional tape-ball cricket in Pakistan earned a substantial income, with Rauf himself contributing significantly to his family's financial well-being.

Rauf highlighted the extent of his family's struggles, recounting a time when they had to share living space to make ends meet. "The boys who play tape-ball professionally in Pakistan easily make around 2-2.5 lakh per month. I used to earn that and would give it to my mother, but I never told my father about earning this much," he revealed.

Despite humble beginnings, Haris Rauf has become a notable figure in international cricket and is poised to represent Pakistan in his maiden 50-over World Cup. With experience in two editions of the T20 World Cup, Rauf, now a seasoned player, is no stranger to cricket's grand stage. In 28 ODIs, he has showcased his bowling prowess, amassing 53 wickets at an economy rate of 5.68, including four four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.