'I tried to play the ball, not the bowlers': Joy

Sports

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

'I tried to play the ball, not the bowlers': Joy

Joy's knock came against one of the best bowling attacks in the world that had Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson. But the youngster played the balls, not the bowlers.

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 03:08 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, playing just his second Test match and the first one overseas, played a gritty innings and set a platform for a big score in the second innings against India. Joy scored a patient 78 off 228 balls at the top of the order. Although he could not show the same resilience in the third morning as day two, the right-hander created a record of facing the most number of balls as an opener in Tests in New Zealand. 

Joy's knock came against one of the best bowling attacks in the world that had Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson. But the youngster played the balls, not the bowlers.

"Their pace attack is the best in the world. They are the current WTC champions. But I tried to play my natural game and did not worry about these. I tried to play the balls, not the bowlers," said the opening batter.

Joy spent nearly five hours in the middle and did not worry about the number of balls consumed by him. "My plan was to stay in the crease for as long as possible and not to worry about the number of balls. All my partners told me the same and that's the reason why I remained calm in the middle," he mentioned. 

The right-hander scored 66 runs in the lone practice game ahead of the Test match and that gave him the much-needed confidence after a dismal debut.

"I did not plan anything for the match. The warm-up match before the Test increased my confidence. I am getting good support from my experienced team-mates and they never made me feel like a newbie," Joy mentioned. 

Earlier on day two, Joy and Shadman Islam - the Bangladeshi openers - stuck together for 18.1 overs and blunted the new ball. Joy stated that it was their initial plan to progress ball by ball and see off the new ball spells. 

"Initially Shadman bhai and I planned to blunt the new ball. We wanted to progress ball by ball because that's how we could succeed. We had a decent partnership and then my partnership with (Najmul Hossain) Shanto bhai was great. Whenever I became a bit aggressive, Shanto bhai told me to calm down. Mominul (Haque) bhai too told me not to worry about the dot balls and continue to play the way I was playing," he concluded.

Cricket

Mahmudul Hasan Joy / New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

2h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

4h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

47m | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

57m | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

20h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report