'I tried everything to get Messi to play for Spain': La Roja's World Cup-winning manager Del Bosque

Del Bosque oversaw the most successful period in Spain history, guiding his country to their first World Cup in 2010 and retaining the European Championships in 2012.

Legendary Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has revealed that he tried to get Lionel Messi to commit to La Roja before Argentina, while he believes the forward is the best player in football history.

Adulation for Messi is at an all-time high after he led Argentina to World Cup glory this winter.

Del Bosque oversaw the most successful period in Spain history, guiding his country to their first World Cup in 2010 and retaining the European Championships in 2012.

Speaking to Radio Marca, Del Bosque revealed his admiration for Messi and admitted he attempted to convince him to play for Spain instead of Argentina.

"The best player I have ever seen is Messi. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, I'll take Messi. Of all the players I have known in so many years in football, for me, Messi, for his consistency and his quality as a player, has been impressive. He has had some fantastic seasons and has always led his team forward," he said.

"I tried everything to get Messi to play for Spain. However, Lionel refused because of the love he has for his country."

