'I thought this might be the end': Stokes says he almost choked on tablet in hotel room ahead of Ashes

Sports

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 11:44 am

Related News

'I thought this might be the end': Stokes says he almost choked on tablet in hotel room ahead of Ashes

"Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience."

Reuters
29 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 11:44 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England's Ben Stokes feared it "might be the end" after he almost choked on a tablet while alone in his hotel room ahead of the Ashes.

The all-rounder, writing in a column for the Daily Mirror, said the tablet had gone down the wrong way and got stuck in his windpipe.

"Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end," he added. "I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire.

"Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience."

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was a late addition to England's squad for the tour of Australia.

The 30-year-old said the finger injury was coming along really well and that he was in a good place mentally.

However, he was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain.

"I couldn't lift it ... I thought it was broken," Stokes added. "Thankfully the pain and reaction settled down once I was back in the dressing room and the physios could be sure it wasn't actually a break.

"It was only after I got back to my hotel room that I took stock of what a day I'd had. The adrenaline had worn off and I was exhausted. Happy that I'm here to tell the tale, but hoping that my pre-test dramas are now over."

The five-test series is due to begin in Brisbane on 8 December. Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England.

Cricket

Ben Stokes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

16h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

16h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

16h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 