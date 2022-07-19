'I thought it was a joke': Aguero opens up about Messi's departure from Barca

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

'I thought it was a joke': Aguero opens up about Messi's departure from Barca

Speaking to Barca Universal, Aguero said, "How did I find out about Messi’s departure from Barça? I was with Ibai, drinking mate, and suddenly… he looks at the phone and says to me: ‘No, is this true?’ and shows me the phone with the Barça official announcement." It was certainly a bombshell, shaking football up massively, but due to Barcelona's struggling finances and the incredible wages Messi demanded, a renewal couldn't be lined up for the seven-time Balon d'Or winner.

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 04:02 pm
&#039;I thought it was a joke&#039;: Aguero opens up about Messi&#039;s departure from Barca

When Sergio Aguero left Manchester City as a club legend and headed for FC Barcelona, a large part of the Spanish club's allure would have been the opportunity for Aguero to join his good friend and long-time Argentina teammate Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. However, it wasn't meant to be, as Barcelona failed to agree a renewed deal with a player widely regarded as the greatest of all time, seeing him head off to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021.

Aguero and Messi have represented Argentina together ever since they were in the youth teams, and both established themselves as true legends of the game. They came close to winning the World Cup together in 2014, and when City decided it was time to move on from the best player in the history, it would have been a bittersweet moment for Aguero, with the assumption that he could move to Barcelona and help his closest ally further secure his legacy. However, mere weeks after Aguero joined the Catalans, it was revealed that Messi would be leaving the club — a decision that caused shockwaves around world football, and something that nobody expected to see, with Messi having been at Barcelona since he was a child.

Speaking to Barca Universal, Aguero said, "How did I find out about Messi's departure from Barça? I was with Ibai, drinking mate, and suddenly… he looks at the phone and says to me: 'No, is this true?' and shows me the phone with the Barça official announcement." It was certainly a bombshell, shaking football up massively, but due to Barcelona's struggling finances and the incredible wages Messi demanded, a renewal couldn't be lined up for the seven-time Balon d'Or winner.

"When Barcelona announced Messi's departure I thought someone had hacked Barça's social networks. I thought it was a joke," continued Aguero. The love story between Messi and Barca is well documented, the pair having spent 17 years together, going over one of the most important and historic spells in the club's history, in which they won the Champions League 4 times, and dominated La Liga despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and a wealthy Real Madrid across the country.

Messi and Barca have been synonymous with one another, and for someone as close to Messi as Aguero, who dreamt of sharing the pitch with Messi at club level, it certainly would have been an incredibly disappointing moment to learn that they were to be separated.

The 2021/22 season was a struggle for Messi, who scored fewer than 10 goals in the league for the first time since he was a teenager, that too in a relatively weaker league in the shape of Ligue 1 in France. Barcelona got off to a torrid start, knocked out in the group stages of the CL, and although club legend Xavi was brought in as manager and ensured they finished strong, they had to watch on as rivals Real lifted the La Liga and CL double. Aguero was forced into premature retirement due to cardiac arrhythmia.

Argentina did lift the Copa America for the first time in Messi and Aguero's careers in 2021, only a second crowning moment they shared with each other, having won the 2008 Olympic gold for the Albiceleste.

Football

Sergio Aguero / Lionel Messi / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

6h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

Secret behind Ananta, Barsha's fitness

30m | Videos
Politics centring occupying south pole

Politics centring occupying south pole

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership