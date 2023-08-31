I think sleep is the most important thing in the world: Haaland

Sports

AFP
31 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 12:33 pm

Related News

I think sleep is the most important thing in the world: Haaland

Haaland follows an unusual routine in the evening that includes the mouth tape and wearing blue light-blocking glasses for three hours before going to bed.

AFP
31 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 12:33 pm
I think sleep is the most important thing in the world: Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he sleeps with his mouth taped shut as part of an intense nighttime regime aimed at maintaining his superb form for the treble winners.

Haaland follows an unusual routine in the evening that includes the mouth tape and wearing blue light-blocking glasses for three hours before going to bed.

The 23-year-old spoke about his nocturnal habits in an interview with YouTuber Logan Paul for his 'Impaulsive' podcast.

"I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. To sleep good, simple kind of things like blue-blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom, I think is really important," Haaland said.

"You should try and tape your mouth. I sleep with it. Doing a lot of things is not good but doing small things every single day for a longer period really pays off."

Haaland said the reason for taping his mouth was to maximise breathing through the nostrils, while exposure to sources of blue light, such as electronic devices, can affect sleep.

The Norway star's sleep ritual is clearly working as he scored 52 goals in his debut season with City, helping the club win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

His 36 Premier League goals last term are record for a single season in the competition.

Haaland has previously revealed his diet of cow's heart and liver, as well as a drink made of milk, kale and spinach, helped him on the road to success.

Football

Erling Haaland / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

1h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank