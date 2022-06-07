'I think Root is going to finish on top amongst fab four': Watson makes huge prediction

With former England Test captain Joe Root completing the elusive 10,000-run mark in Test cricket last week, the Fab Four debate has reignited with veterans having their say on which of the cricketers in Virat Kohli, Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson can finish at the top of the Test batting charts. And legendary Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has weighed in on the debate backing the youngest of the four to not just finish atop, but also near Sachin Tendulkar's historic tally.

With his 26th century in Test cricket in England's triumphant start to the home series against New Zealand at the Lord's, Root breached the five-figure mark in red-ball cricket, becoming the second from his country to achieve the feat after Alastair Cook. He now has 10015 runs in 118 Tests at an average of 49.57.

Former India captain Kohli stands next in the list with 8043 runs from 101 Tests while Smith has amassed 8010 runs in 85 matches and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has scored 7289 runs in 87 appearances.

Speaking to former cricketer Isa Guha on the ICC Review, Watson opined on the likelihood of Root finishing as the all-time leading run-getter in Tests and who among the Fab 4 can finish atop.

Joe Root 2nd England player to reach 10,000 Test runs, one century away from equalling Virat Kohli, Steve Smith's record

"He's as good as anyone to be able to get as close as he can. For sure, he's got a lot of great cricket in front of him, so I think he is going to get very close. Just by seeing where Joe Root is right now, he is the youngest one with Kane Williamson, who is 31 as well. Those two have still got a fair way to go. I think Joe Root is going to finish on top. For the other guys, it depends on how much cricket they continue to play. They've still got a lot of cricket left in them," he said.

Does that mean Watson has already written off the other three?

"Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, they can still churn out the runs for the next three to four years. You never know, they'll get right up there with the all-time run-scorers as well. We've been very fortunate to have those four in world cricket over the last six to seven years. To see them at the peak of their powers is always special," added the 40-year-old.

The ongoing debate however after Root's milestone has been whether he can topple or reach Sachin's colossal mark. The India cricket legend finished his career with 15921 runs in 200 Tests while the former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting amassed 13378 runs from 168 Tests.

"From a Test match point of view, he could play around 170-180 Test matches and if he gets around there, he's going to be near Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar with the amount of runs that he could score in that period of time," Watson said.