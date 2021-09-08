"I started dating Shakira and the relationship with him changed" - Gerard Pique recollects the time he suffered under Guardiola

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has revealed his relationship with former manager Pep Guardiola suffered massively due to dating pop star Shakira.

Speaking to La Sotana (via Goal), Pique said he had a difficult time with then Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola and was on the verge of leaving the Nou Camp during the 2011-12 season. However, the tension has since died down and Pique now shares a great relationship with his former manager. Pique said:

"We reached an important point of tension with him, and with the dressing room in general. The rivalry with Jose Mourinho was very exhausting. Pep wanted absolute control of everything that happened."I started dating Shakira and the relationship with him changed; now the relationship is perfect. I had a lot of pressure. I felt that in training I had to do everything perfect. If there was a moment in which I thought about leaving Barca, it was that season 2011-12. I suffered a lot in this last year with him."

Gerard Pique and Pep Guardiola had an amazing time together whilst at Barcelona. The 34-year-old defender was signed by Pep Guardiola in 2008 from Manchester United and played a vital role in winning the 2009 treble with the Blaugrana.

As things stand, Gerard Pique is one of the few players still at Barcelona who played under Pep Guardiola. Other players include Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona are currently in financial turmoil and were forced to strengthen their squad by signing free agents this summer. Despite signing some good free agents in Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, the Catalan giants were unable to register them due to their wage bill.

Gerard Pique took matters into his own hands and decided to take a pay cut which helped Barcelona register Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. The act was soon replicated by Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who helped Barcelona register Sergio Aguero.

Gerard Pique is currently one of the most senior players in the Barcelona squad. The 34-year-old defender is one of four captains at the club alongside Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto.