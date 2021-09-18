'I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after my father passed away'

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake said his father died a few minutes after he scored in Wednesday's 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

Ake, 26, opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 16th minute, netting his first goal in the Champions League and second overall for City since joining the club from Bournemouth in August 2020.

Earlier this month, the Netherlands international missed his country's World Cup qualifier against Turkey after leaving the national team camp due to undisclosed personal reasons.

"The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiance, family and friends," Ake wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and my brother by his side.

"Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad."

Manchester City will host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Google News TBS

