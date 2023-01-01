I received death threat when Australia came to Pakistan: Ramiz Raja

Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board saw a major change in power as Najam Sethi took over as the chairman, replacing former captain Ramiz Raja. In addition, the selection committee under Ramiz's tenure was also sacked with Shahid Afridi taking over the role as the interim chief selector; in addition, former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum were also added to the panel. 

Ever since his sacking, however, Ramiz Raja has given various public interviews where he spoke about the "unfair" decision to sack him.

During one such interview with Samaa TV, Ramiz Raja made a huge claim over his tenure as chairman; the former Pakistan star revealed that he had faced death threats and was, since, using a bullet-proof car to travel in the country. Ramiz made the revelation when he was asked about the 1.65 crore-worth (Pakistan Rupee) car during his time in PCB.

"That car is with PCB. I didn't buy that. My successor can also use it. I received death threat. You can't get a bullet-proof car until you face a death threat. That's why I had it," Ramiz told the journalist.

"I can't reveal the details about it (the threat). But it has been there since Australia came to Pakistan in March 2022. DIG sahab came to my home, there was a whole report that was made. That's why I bought it," said the former PCB chairman.

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board threatened to take legal action against Ramiz Raja after a war of words broke out between the Board's new management committee and the former chairman following his unceremonious exit.

Last Thursday, Raja was removed as PCB chairman by the country's government, which appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

Following his sacking, Raja alleged that he was not allowed to even take his belongings from the board office after the government suspended the constitution.

Cricket

Ramiz Raja / Pakistan Cricket Board

Comments

