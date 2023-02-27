'I only said what I heard from the media': BCB President takes u-turn on Shakib-Tamim rift

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon spoke in an interview given three days ago where he highlighted the issues that have been rumoured for a long time as real problems.

BCB President said that due to the conflict between two of the cricket team's most senior and decorated players - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal - the atmosphere in the dressing room of Bangladesh is not healthy.

The BCB president said that he could not settle the matter even after talking to the two and to him there are no easy solutions to this matter.

But within a few days, he retracted his initial statement that the Shakib-Tamim conflict is something he heard from the media and he only said what he heard.

"This is what I heard from outside, the atmosphere in the dressing room is not good, and there is a problem between Tamim and Shakib. Mostly from the media. I found everything very good in the last World Cup in Australia. I heard about it before. But I have not seen it myself."

Nazmul Hassan also denied saying that the atmosphere in the dressing room is "not healthy".

"These are rumours. When I was with the team, I neither said nor heard this. In the middle, everyone started saying that the atmosphere in the dressing room is not good. I don't know, I haven't seen it.'