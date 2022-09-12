'I let my team down': Shadab Khan takes responsibility for Asia Cup final defeat against Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 12:11 pm

After the defeat against Sri Lankan in the Asia Cup final, All-rounder Shadab Khan, while showing some sportsmen spirit, took the responsibility of losing the final.

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, smashed the Pakistan bowling lineup and secured a 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday. This is the sixth time that Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions.

Sri Lanka while playing first, posted a total of 170 runs on board, despite losing early wickets, however, the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan could only score 147 runs in an attempt to chase the target. Only three players from the Pakistan side got into the double figures, while the remaining, including captain Babar, failed to perform.

Fan lambasted the whole team for the poor performance, however, all-rounder Shadab Khan specially came under fire for dropping two catches.

Severe criticism by the fans disheartened the all-rounder, to which he took Twitter and apologized to the fans and also held himself responsible for the loss in final.

"Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for the team, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz and the entire bowling attack was great," Shadab tweeted.

All-rounder also appreciated Mohammad Rizwan for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

"Mohammad Rizwan fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," he said.

Meanwhile, former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, Aka Rawalpindi Express, defended Shadab for his fielding.

"He is our best fielder. Shadab khan just having a bad day," Tweeted Shoaib.

      

