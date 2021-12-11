'I knew it was sandpaper': Josh Hazlewood falls victim to witty Barmy Army prank

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 04:11 pm

Related News

'I knew it was sandpaper': Josh Hazlewood falls victim to witty Barmy Army prank

“I Joshua ‘Joshie’ Hazlewood do solemnly sear (swear) that I knew it was sandpaper," read the text at the bottom as Barmy Army once again had a laugh at the expense of the Australian team by taking a dig at them over the Sandpaper Gate that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 04:11 pm
&#039;I knew it was sandpaper&#039;: Josh Hazlewood falls victim to witty Barmy Army prank

On the fourth day of the Gabba Test, a hilarious exchange took place between the Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood and England's Barmy army. Hazelwood unknowingly became the victim of a prank executed by the English fan team Barmy Army.

Australian players fielding deep on the boundary ropes, were signing the photographs given to them by the fans in the stands. This is a normal practice in Australia, unlike India, where there is a considerable gap between the fans and players. Also the Covid restrictions in Australian cities have been eased.

A member of the Barmy Army got Josh Hazlewood to sign his photo, but without the knowledge of the speedster of the immodest text written beneath the photograph. 

"I Joshua 'Joshie' Hazlewood do solemnly sear (swear) that I knew it was sandpaper," read the text at the bottom as Barmy Army once again had a laugh at the expense of the Australian team by taking a dig at them over the Sandpaper Gate that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

The Barmy Army took to Twitter to share the picture of the photograph signed by Hazlewood and captioned the post - "Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it".

Josh Hazlewood was part of Australia's line-up against the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. The Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on a ball, which led to the cricket of Cricket Australia (CA) banning Bancroft, followed by captains Steve Smith and David Warner.

Earlier this year, Bancroft had previously revealed that Australian bowlers were aware of all conspiracies. In response, the fast bowling trio issued a statement denying the allegations. Josh Hazlewood, also separately, has been adamant that he was not involved.

Cricket

Barmy Army / Josh Hazlewood / Sandpapergate / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

6h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’