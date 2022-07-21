'I haven't interfered in team selections, even though I can': PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 01:58 pm

Related News

'I haven't interfered in team selections, even though I can': PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Following the victory, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja spoke in detail about the victory and also pressed upon the importance of Babar Azam's captaincy.

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 01:58 pm
&#039;I haven&#039;t interfered in team selections, even though I can&#039;: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan registered an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series in Galle. The Babar Azam-led side registered a record run-chase at the venue, as it chased down a 342-run target with Abdullah Shafique producing a magnificent performance; the Pakistan opener remained unbeaten on 160 to take the visitors to a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. With the win, Pakistan are now 3rd in the World Test Championship table.

Following the victory, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja spoke in detail about the victory and also pressed upon the importance of Babar Azam's captaincy. During the conversation, the PCB chairman also pointed out that there are many nations who try to run "cricket like football," further stating that teams can't progress without a strong captain.

"There are people who try to run cricket like football. Many nations are doing it. They will realise what they've done when they complete the calendar. They will realise that if your captain isn't strong, your team can't progress. I haven't interfered in the team selections, even though I can do it. It is my right," Ramiz told Dawn.

Incidentally, India have had a number of different captains over the past few months across formats. While Rishabh Pant led the T20I team in the home series against South Africa in June, Hardik Pandya led the side against Ireland after Pant joined the Test team. Rohit returned to the side for the white-ball series against England but Shikhar Dhawan was named the ODI skipper for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies, as Rohit was rested.

Further talking about his experience as PCB chairman, Ramiz said that being an ex-cricketer, he knows the problems a player might face.

"I know the strategies, I know our match-winners. But when you offer accountability and freedom to operate, the players can take the team further up with performances. You can't run cricket sitting on sidelines. It won't be a successful model. We have created a positive environment. Everyone knows I am a phone call away if there are any problems. As an ex-cricketer, I know the issues players might face, so it is important to create that sort of environment," said the PCB chairman.

Cricket

Ramiz Raja / Pakistan Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

6h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership