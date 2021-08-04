'I have to do it for my team, that's my job' - Being young doesn't matter to Afif

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan helped Bangladesh chase down 122 with eight balls remaining to win the second T20I by 5 wickets and go 2-0 in the 5-match series. Afif finished the game with a ramp over the keeper's head and Bangladesh beat Australia comfortably.

Afif was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning knock of 37*.

When Afif came on to bat, Bangladesh were under immense pressure. They lost three quick wickets in space of 9 deliveries and were 56/5 chasing 122.

But the southpaw didn't feel such pressure. He knew they could chase down the target had they stayed in the wicket till the end.

Afif and Sohan did the exact same thing and came out victorious.

"When I came, I thought I have to stay in the wicket till the end. Whatever the required rate maybe, I knew I could manage. We knew we had to stay calm, keep wickets in hand. Sohan Bhai played well so there was no pressure on me either," Afif told in the post-match presentation.

He also added that it's everyone's job to do the best for the team, it doesn't matter whether he is young or experienced. Tonight it was his job to finish the game off and he did it in style.

"It doesn't matter if you're young or anything else, I have to do it for my team, that's my job," Afif concluded.

Bangladesh will face Australia in the third T20I and look to seal the series on Friday.