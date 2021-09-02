'I have been away from the team since mid-March, I have returned these four months' salary to the treasury'

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 01:55 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 02:01 am

As a result, Selim had to stay away from coaching. He returned the salary received at that time to the treasury of BFF.

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Though he did not get a chance to play in the national team, Mohammad Selim has played in different age groups. He was a member of BKSP's Dana-Gothia Cup team in 1990.

This year, he has signed a one-year contract with BFF as the goalkeeper coach of the national women's team.

He has been doing his job well for the first two and a half months. Everything was going well but in mid-March, he broke the tendon of his left ankle while playing a friendly football match.

As a result, Selim had to stay away from coaching. He returned the salary received at that time to the treasury of BFF.

Standing in the BFF building, Selim said, "I have not been with the team since mid-March due to injury. So I have returned the salary to the treasury for four and a half months till July."

He has returned 1 lakh 26 thousand taka. He has not yet joined the team in practice.

He is currently the Deputy Director of Physical Education at Jahangirnagar University.

