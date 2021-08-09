'I guess Malinga didn't score 1000 runs' - Shakib says he keeps track of his records

The King has returned to his kingdom. Photo:ICC

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan became the only cricketer to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is. Shakib today reached the milestone of taking 100 T20I wickets, only the second bowler after Lasith Malinga.

When asked about being the first Bangladeshi to reach such a milestone, Shakib replied that Malinga didn't score 1000 runs and he does keep track of his records.

"Has anyone else done it? I guess he (Malinga) didn't score 1000 runs. Sometimes I keep track of records," Shakib said in the post-match conference.

The southpaw now has 102 T20I wickets from 84 matches. He surpassed Shahid Afridi and Tim Southee on reaching 100 T20I wickets today.

Shakib has also scored 1718 runs in this format of the game with an average of 23.53.

Shakib will fly to the USA as the series has finished and will come back before the New Zealand series later this month.