'I got punished,' says Klopp after injuring himself celebrating Liverpool winner against Tottenham

Sports

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

'I got punished,' says Klopp after injuring himself celebrating Liverpool winner against Tottenham

"I'm not sure if it's the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished. Little sins immediately," Klopp said.

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is well-known for his exuberant goal celebrations and manic behaviour on the touchline but the German surpassed himself on Sunday as his side claimed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp was left in almost disbelief as his side, who had led 3-0 after 15 minutes, were pegged back to 3-3 when Tottenham's former Everton striker Richarlison headed past Alisson in the third minute of stoppage time.

One minute later, however, Diogo Jota scored Liverpool's winner and a delirious Klopp raced down the touchline before pulling up sharply with what looked like a hamstring injury.

He was also booked for his trouble.

"I'm not sure if it's the hamstring it could be the adductor but I got punished. Little sins immediately," Klopp said.

"The hamstring or whatever the muscle gave up in that moment. That's fair. Apart from that, all okay."

A fourth successive league win pushed Liverpool into fifth place although their hopes of a top-four finish are still slender as they trail Manchester United and Newcastle by seven and nine points respectively having also played a game more than Manchester United.

They seem well-placed to at least qualify for the Europa League, although Klopp would prefer that his side show more game-management than on Sunday when they inexplicably allowed a crumbling Tottenham side to come back.

"Second half the game is open because they started believing or kept believing," Klopp said of Sunday's clash.

"We opened the door for them and it looked like we pushed them through a little bit as well."

Asked whether his side can still gatecrash the top four, Klopp was dismissive and suggested that they still have to fear eighth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion who would be right in the mix for the top six if they win their games in hand.

"Of course not. If United and Newcastle wins all the games then how can we get there? If they start losing them we are close. Until then we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all," Klopp said.

"Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success."

Brighton beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 and are four points behind Liverpool with two games in hand.

Football

Jurgen Klopp / Liverpool FC / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

10h | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

11h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

12h | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

13h | TBS Today
Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

Shah Banik's 200 year old wonder medicine store

44m | TBS Stories
History of Sharbat

History of Sharbat

3h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada