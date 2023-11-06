'I felt like I was at war': Shakib on Mathews' 'timed out' appeal

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said he felt like he was at war when he appealed for Angelo Mathews' 'timed out' dismissal. Angelo Mathews scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get 'timed out' in the history of international cricket as he was given out without facing a single in the match against Bangladesh on Monday in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The incident took place in the 24th over of Sri Lanka's innings after the departure of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Mathews arrived at the crease with the wrong helmet and that paved the way for Shakib to appeal for a 'timed out'.

As per the laws, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball within two minutes of arriving at the crease.

Matthews tried to explain his case to Shakib but the latter refused to withdraw the appeal. Matthews was given out timed out as the star batter was not ready to face the first ball of his innings within the stipulated time.

"One of our fielders came to me and said that if I appealed, he would be out. Then I appealed and the umpires asked me if I was serious or whether I was going to take it back," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

"I mean, it's in the laws, I don't know if it's right or wrong. I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. Right or wrong, there will be debates. Today that (the timed out) helped, I won't deny that."

Bangladesh eventually went on to win the match by three wickets chasing down 280 courtesy of Shakib's 82 and Najmul Hossain Shanto's 90-run innings. They are now seventh in the table with an NRR of -1.142, just above eighth-placed Sri Lanka (-1.160).