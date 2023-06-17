I feel it's time for me to step away from cricket: Nazmul

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

I feel it's time for me to step away from cricket: Nazmul

He spoke to the media after Bangladesh's record-breaking Test win against Afghanistan at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:48 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has hinted that he wants to step away from his duties in cricket.

He spoke to the media after Bangladesh's record-breaking Test win against Afghanistan at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm engaged with pharmaceuticals. There's politics outside that, which is a tradition of my family. There are twenty more areas that I have to give my time to. But cricket is taking away all my time." the BCB chief explained.

Nazmul has previously also said to the media that watching cricket, especially close matches was not good for his health and doctors had advised him to not watch cricket.

But despite that, he was re-elected as board president last year and has continued his duties accordingly. 

The 62-year-old has been the president of the BCB since 2012

It remains to be seen if any official steps are taken by him and other board members after his latest revelation. 

Bangladesh have an important year and a busy schedule ahead with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News / Cricket

Nazmul Hassan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

4h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000