I feel it's time for me to step away from cricket: Nazmul

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has hinted that he wants to step away from his duties in cricket.

He spoke to the media after Bangladesh's record-breaking Test win against Afghanistan at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm engaged with pharmaceuticals. There's politics outside that, which is a tradition of my family. There are twenty more areas that I have to give my time to. But cricket is taking away all my time." the BCB chief explained.

Nazmul has previously also said to the media that watching cricket, especially close matches was not good for his health and doctors had advised him to not watch cricket.

But despite that, he was re-elected as board president last year and has continued his duties accordingly.

The 62-year-old has been the president of the BCB since 2012

It remains to be seen if any official steps are taken by him and other board members after his latest revelation.

Bangladesh have an important year and a busy schedule ahead with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up.