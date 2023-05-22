I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again: Kohli

Sports

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again: Kohli

"A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again," said Kohli after his second consecutive century.

Reuters
22 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: IPL
Photo: IPL

Former India captain Virat Kohli said he feels at the top of his game and is playing the best Twenty20 cricket of his career after scoring a record seventh century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Opener Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 61 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashing 13 fours and a six during his innings, though it was not enough to guide his side to victory.

Bangalore's six-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans saw them fail to make the playoffs.

"A lot of people feel my T20 cricket is declining, but I don't feel like that at all. I feel I am playing my best T20 cricket again," said Kohli after his second consecutive century.

"I'm just enjoying myself, this is how I play T20 cricket. I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and the big ones in the end if the situation allows me to.

"You have to read the situation and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands, and that's something I take a lot of pride in doing ... I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I'm batting out there in the middle."

Kohli overtook his former Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle for most centuries in the IPL.

Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said Kohli, 34, has a lot of cricket left in him.

"It just shows you Virat has got a lot left in the tank in T20 cricket as he is playing really well still," the South African added.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / IPL / T20 Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

27m | Features
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

42m | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

2h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

3h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities