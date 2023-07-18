I feel happier when I can finish the match for the team: Hridoy

Bangladesh's in-form white-ball batter Towhid Hridoy feels that scoring runs for the team in a winning cause is what matters most.

The right-handed batter has been scoring runs for the national team recently and has made himself a regular fixture in the starting XIs for Bangladesh's white-ball team.

"If you're among the runs, it feels like scoring is easy. I scored a fifty in an ODI match but the result didn't go our way. There's no value in that fifty if the team isn't winning. I'll try to use my future opportunities better," he told the media at Mirpur on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was part of the U-19 World Cup-winning team for Bangladesh but explained what a big jump up it was playing for the national team.

"Playing for the U-19 team and the senior men's team is completely different. It's obviously more challenging in senior cricket. I try to follow my processes in the games," he said.

With Bangladesh going with a younger outlook in the T20I team with Shakib Al Hasan as captain, Hridoy detailed on his role for the side.

"As a batter my role is to help the team by scoring runs and if the team wins as a result of my runs then it feels good. Not just me, but all players feel good when they manage to do so. I feel happier when I can finish the match for the team," he said.

"It's very important to stay cool when batting. Selecting which ball to hit is important. Bowlers get a chance to make a comeback but one mistake from the batter can lead to his wicket being lost. As a batter, I feel I need to stay calm at all times and play according to the situation," he added.

Hridoy's recent performances are likely to have him included in the Asia Cup and World Cup squads for Bangladesh but he's focused on the present: "Not thinking about the Asia Cup or the World Cup. I don't like thinking too far ahead. I like to think about the current situation. If I get an opportunity in the Asia Cup or the World Cup, not just me, all players will want to give their best for the team."

One of the shots that has caught the eye of fans is Hridoy's flick shot but he explained, "The flick is not my favourite shot. I like to play all around the wicket."

Although Hridoy has been doing well in white-ball cricket, he is yet to make his Test debut.

In reply to a question about what format was his favourite, he said, "I like all three formats."

Hridoy feels the team is headed in the right direction and with the World Cup looming, they can do well.

"After the Ireland series, the preparation was good from the team. We perhaps didn't fulfil expectations in all three formats against Afghanistan. But the positive is that we were able to learn from our mistakes and that can help us do well in big events moving forward. I'm doing well in T20Is and will try to continue that form. You won't win every single series you play. The more we can cut out silly mistakes, the better we can do in the future," he concluded.