'I faked my death': Maradona's social media account flooded with cryptic messages after hack

24 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
24 May, 2023, 05:41 pm

“You know I faked my death, no?,” read the first post that attracted attention on the Facebook account. This was followed by a few other cryptic messages, such as “There is no coke here in heaven. Just Pepsi”, “One Piece is better than any other current anime” and “Long live Messi, Cr7 is an ******”.

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona

The late football icon Diego Maradona's social media account was purportedly hacked. The incident sparked outrage among fans and followers around the world, who were caught aback by the unexpected posts that appeared on Maradona's account.

A message of support for Vinicius Jr first surfaced around midnight.

"You know I faked my death, no?," read the first post that attracted attention on the Facebook account.

This was followed by a few other cryptic messages, such as "There is no coke here in heaven. Just Pepsi", "One Piece is better than any other current anime" and "Long live Messi, Cr7 is an ******".

After a number of weird statements surfaced on the account, Maradona's family and management team quickly addressed the problem and established that it was a hack.

"We regret to inform you that Diego Maradona's official Facebook account has suffered a cyber attack", Maradona's family informed in a statement.

"We are working to reverse this hacking as soon as possible," the statement added.

There is still no information as to why this data breach occurred or who is to blame.

