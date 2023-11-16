I dropped Williamson's catch, I shouldn't have. I felt terrible: Mohammed Shami

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, the 42nd day of the 2023 tournament:

"I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

-- Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli setting a new record of 50 one-day international centuries in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Sachin was there in the stands, my hero. My life partner and all these fans at the Wankhede."

-- Kohli paying tribute to Tendulkar and his wife Anushka Sharma watching his moment of history.

"I dropped Williamson's catch, I shouldn't have. I felt terrible."

-- India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on dropping Kane Williamson on 52 before going on to claim man of the match figures of 7-57 in his team's 70-run win.

"This India side from when they beat Australia in the first match have looked like an unstoppable juggernaut."

-- Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on X, formerly Twitter.

"India are top class, they have world class batsmen who didn't give us a sniff."

-- New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson after his team's semi-final loss.

"We respect the game of cricket. We're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games like this, so we've got to respect that."

-- South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on facing five-time champions Australia in Thursday's semi-final.

"As a team you grow an extra leg because you feel like you can win a match from anywhere and having someone like 'Maxi' in your team... he's a superstar, he's a freak, he can win a game from anywhere. Pretty glad he's in our team."

-- Australia captain Pat Cummins on the impact made by Glenn Maxwell's undefeated 201 against Afghanistan and his fastest World Cup hundred off 40 balls against the Netherlands.

"The 99 World Cup one, it's kind of folklore, isn't it? I've seen that replay heaps of times, you hear the stories."

-- Cummins on the storied 1999 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa which ended in a tie.