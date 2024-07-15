I dreamt this Copa America win and that I would retire like this: Di Maria

Sports

AFP
15 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

I dreamt this Copa America win and that I would retire like this: Di Maria

"I dreamt it, that's why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this," he said.

AFP
15 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 11:20 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A 1-0 win after extra-time secured a third straight major title for the Albiceleste following their 2021 Copa win and their World Cup triumph the following year.

The 36-year-old winger had announced in November that he would retire from international duty after the tournament.

"I dreamt it, that's why I said it was the last Copa America and it ended here. I dreamt that I would reach the final, I dreamt that I would win it, that I would retire like this," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni took Di Maria off in the final minutes of extra-time, ensuring he received a huge farewell from the team's fans which his eyes showed he was moved by.

"I have so many beautiful feelings..I am eternally grateful to this generation, they gave me everything, they made me achieve what I wanted so much, and today I am leaving in this way, how better than this?" he said.

Di Maria, had been part of a generation with Lionel Messi who won the Olympics in 2008 but then struggled for silverware, missing out in the final stages of tournaments to the frustration of the nation.

But the 'Triple Crown', which also hands Argentine a record 16th Copa, confirms Lionel Scaloni's team's place among the greats of South American football.

"It seems easy but it is very difficult. I know because I lived on the other side too for ten, 11 years, fighting for it," said the Benfica winger.

"It's not easy to reach finals and win them. And now it's happening, it's like that, at some point it had to happen and I would have liked to have been able to win one too with the previous bunch of lads, we deserved it too but we kept insisting, kept fighting and these guys gave me everything" he said.

Di Maria scored the goal which won the gold medal in Beijing and also grabbed the goal in the 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 Copa final.

Football

Angel Di Maria / Argentina Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

1h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

13h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

2h | Videos
Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

12h | Videos