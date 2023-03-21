'I don't want to talk about Bangladesh's players': Ireland coach focused on his team doing better

Ireland's cricket team is having a tough time after coming to Bangladesh to play three ODIs and T20Is.

The team, which aimed to do something great, was crushed by the pressure of runs in the first match and lost by a huge margin of 183 runs.

The next match could have been a big loss.

But the second match was abandoned due to rain after Bangladesh scored their highest total of 349 runs in ODI history.

Until now, the spin attack of the home team has been a cause of fear, but this time, Ireland has had to deal with the dominance of the pacers along with the aggression of the Bangladeshi batters.

The 'new' Bangladesh and the capabilities of the cricketers of this team have been a surprise for the visitors.

However, the assistant of the team Gary Wilson, however, does not want to think about the cricketers of Bangladesh and does not want to talk about them.

Their only aim is to perform well in the remaining matches keeping faith in their abilities.

This is what the former Ireland cricketer said two days before the series-deciding match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 23 March.

The entire Bangladesh team rested the day after the first two ODIs.

But the Irish, trailing 1-0, did not.

Wilson said during Tuesday's training session, "To be honest, I don't want to talk about the Bangladeshi players. I am the coach of Ireland. Mushfiqur Rahim is a very good cricketer, there are many good cricketers in Bangladesh. We are looking at how we can improve ourselves and how we can do well against Bangladesh."

The former wicket-keeper batter knew that Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman would be difficult to handle.

"We knew Taskin had improved a lot in the last few years. He is of great quality. Mustafiz also has a great record. We knew it wasn't just spinners to deal with. It's not a surprise to us that the pacers are also a factor."