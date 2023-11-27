'I don’t want to stretch things unnecessarily': Tamim to decide on his future after BPL

Tamim Iqbal said he will wait till the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to discuss his future in international cricket even though he has already 'made his decision'. The veteran opener had a meeting with the board president Nazmul Hassan on Monday before speaking to the media. The board president asked Tamim to wait till January as the former will be busy with national election duties in the coming month.

"I took a decision regarding my future, but I don't need to speak that out now. I was waiting to communicate with the board officials. I discussed a lot of things with the board president, my problems and what had happened earlier. He too shared a few things from his side. I told him what I wanted to do. But he is busy till January and asked me to wait till then," Tamim told the media on Monday.

Tamim, saying he would not unnecessarily stretch things regarding his future, said he would return to cricket through the BPL as he had to respect the board's decision.

"I will start playing cricket again through the upcoming BPL. After that, you will know everything. I don't want to stretch things unnecessarily."

"As I told you, I've already made my decision. I need to respect the board's decision. So we will wait till January. Let me play the BPL and we will have another discussion for sure," he added.

"Again, I won't stretch things. I wish I could've answered you today what's my plan."

Tamim apologised in advance as his meeting with the board president and his statement came just a day before Bangladesh's first Test against New Zealand, starting from Tuesday at Sylhet.

"It was important for an official statement after the meeting, but I apologise it's happening just a day before the Test."

"It is absolutely important that the team isn't affected by any means by this. I might not be playing, but it's still my team. I wish them all the very best," he concluded.