'I don't think I should play the SA series': Shakib before leaving country for UAE

Sports

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 11:13 pm

Related News

'I don't think I should play the SA series': Shakib before leaving country for UAE

"I am disappointed with the way I played the Afghanistan series. I'm not mentally and physically prepared to play international cricket at the moment. I felt like a passenger in the Afghanistan series," Shakib said.

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 11:13 pm
&#039;I don&#039;t think I should play the SA series&#039;: Shakib before leaving country for UAE

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan thinks he felt like a passenger in the recently concluded Afghanistan series and is not mentally or physically prepared to play in the upcoming South Africa tour. He said these things before leaving the country for UAE on Sunday.

"I am disappointed with the way I played the Afghanistan series. I'm not mentally and physically prepared to play international cricket at the moment. I felt like a passenger in the Afghanistan series," Shakib said.

"I could not enjoy the series at all. I tried to, but it didn't happen." 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) included him in both ODI and Test squad for the South Africa tour. But Shakib thinks he needs a rest. He has let the board know about his decision and now awaits approval from the other side.

"I don't think I should play the SA series with this kind of mentality. I've talked with BCB about it and they said they will let me know after two days. If my mental and physical condition stay like this and I still play the series, it will hurt the entire team," he added.

Shakib wanted to skip the Tests in South Africa had he been picked by any IPL franchise. But he remained unsold in the mega auction. After that BCB president, Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed during the Afghanistan series that Shakib will definitely play red-ball cricket in South Africa. 

Shakib admitted that he expressed his wish to play in South Africa when he had a chat with the BCB president during the Afghanistan series, but now he thinks he needs some time.

"The performance that everyone, fans and BCB expect from me, if I fail to do that and stay like a passenger, it will be like cheating my team-mates. When I had a discussion with Papon bhai, I said I will play at that time. That's why I'm in the squad."

"But now I feel I need some time."

"The situation can get better, and if it happens I may skip the ODI series and then play the Test series. But if I still play with my current mental situation, it will be like cheating my teammates and the country which I don't want," Shakib concluded.

Bangladesh team will fly to South Africa on 11 March. They will play three ODIs and two Tests in the tour. The ODI series will begin on 18 March.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

9h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

10h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

11h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

11h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

11h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

11h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy