'I don't think I should play the SA series': Shakib before leaving country for UAE

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan thinks he felt like a passenger in the recently concluded Afghanistan series and is not mentally or physically prepared to play in the upcoming South Africa tour. He said these things before leaving the country for UAE on Sunday.

"I am disappointed with the way I played the Afghanistan series. I'm not mentally and physically prepared to play international cricket at the moment. I felt like a passenger in the Afghanistan series," Shakib said.

"I could not enjoy the series at all. I tried to, but it didn't happen."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) included him in both ODI and Test squad for the South Africa tour. But Shakib thinks he needs a rest. He has let the board know about his decision and now awaits approval from the other side.

"I don't think I should play the SA series with this kind of mentality. I've talked with BCB about it and they said they will let me know after two days. If my mental and physical condition stay like this and I still play the series, it will hurt the entire team," he added.

Shakib wanted to skip the Tests in South Africa had he been picked by any IPL franchise. But he remained unsold in the mega auction. After that BCB president, Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed during the Afghanistan series that Shakib will definitely play red-ball cricket in South Africa.

Shakib admitted that he expressed his wish to play in South Africa when he had a chat with the BCB president during the Afghanistan series, but now he thinks he needs some time.

"The performance that everyone, fans and BCB expect from me, if I fail to do that and stay like a passenger, it will be like cheating my team-mates. When I had a discussion with Papon bhai, I said I will play at that time. That's why I'm in the squad."

"But now I feel I need some time."

"The situation can get better, and if it happens I may skip the ODI series and then play the Test series. But if I still play with my current mental situation, it will be like cheating my teammates and the country which I don't want," Shakib concluded.

Bangladesh team will fly to South Africa on 11 March. They will play three ODIs and two Tests in the tour. The ODI series will begin on 18 March.