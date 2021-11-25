'I don't think I need to listen to what is happening outside': Mominul ahead of first test against Pakistan

Bangladesh will take the field in Chattogram tomorrow to start their World Test Championship campaign against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's Test series against Pakistan is their first in the new WTC cycle. They are also scheduled to play against Sri Lanka and India at home next year, apart from tours to South Africa, West Indies and New Zealand to round off their WTC schedule.

Ahead of the first test, the Tiger captain Mominul Haque spoke to the media about his team and the pitch of the first test.

Mominul looked confident talking about his approximately new team.

Mominul said, "Look Test is a game of five days. Here the momentum may change from session to session. Even if you win twelve sessions in the first four days, if you do not win the remaining three sessions in the last day, then the result will not be in your favor. Those who play well in all the sessions in five days will win the match.

"People's confidence is different here. I am confident with my team. I don't care what they (Pakistan captain and media) are saying. I'm trying to be consistent with my plan. I don't think I need to listen to what is happening outside. It's better not to listen.

"I think it will be a good batting track. The pitch will help the batters. Needless to say, almost all the series taking place in Chattogram had seen batting pitches. Those who see it from the outside will be able to say it better. I think Chattogram is always good for batting."

Bangladesh will field a rather inexperienced playing XI in the first Test as they will not have the services of retired Mahmudullah Riyad along with the injured Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.