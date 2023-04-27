I don't see Mahmudullah in World Cup squad: Khaled Mahmud

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 02:49 pm

His numbers are not encouraging in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League as well (284 runs at 28.4, strike-rate of 88) and Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud said on Thursday that he "doesn’t see" Mahmudullah in the World Cup squad.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After a tough ODI series against England with the bat, veteran middle-order batter Mahmudullah missed out on a place in the squad for Ireland ODIs at home. The selectors, though, mentioned that the former captain was "rested" to give other players opportunities. But after he was dropped again for the away Ireland ODIs, many raised questions about his ODI future and his spot in the World Cup in India later this year.

Mahmudullah has been playing at number six for Bangladesh as a designated finisher in ODIs but his numbers have significantly dipped over the last two years. In 15 innings in the last two years at six, Mahmudullah averages 34 and strikes at only 70.2. 

In Mahmudullah's absence, Mushfiqur Rahim was a revelation at number six against Ireland, maintaining an average of 144 and a strike-rate of 167. Although head coach Chandika Hathurusingha did not want to talk about Mushfiqur batting in that position in the next series, it is quite likely that the wicketkeeper-batter will continue to play that role.

"He, of course, is one of our very important cricketers," Mahmud said. "But to be honest, since he is not in the team right now, I don't see him in the World Cup squad. If he was there in these series, that would not be the case."

"If the players replacing [Mahmudullah] Riyad perform, naturally he won't have that much of a chance. He is an experienced player, so he can perform whenever he is recalled. But I think it won't be right to suddenly bring him back before the World Cup," he said.

