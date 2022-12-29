I don’t have energy to waste on such futile things: Mbappe on Martinez's celebrations

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 06:50 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe says he will not waste energy in a war of words with Emiliano Martinez despite being publicly mocked after the World Cup final.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was electric throughout the tournament in Qatar and scored a hat trick in the final, but it wasn't enough for France who were disposed of by Argentina on penalties.

Albiceleste goalkeeper Martinez has dialled up his eccentricity levels during his nation's celebrations, asking for a minute's silence for Mbappe in the changing room after the game before being spotted in Buenos Aries with a doll resembling the former Monaco forward.

Mbappe returned to club action on Wednesday night and scored a 95th-minute penalty to earn PSG all three points against Strasbourg after Marquinhos netted at both ends. Neymar was also sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession just after the hour mark.

When asked about Aston Villa goalie Martinez's antics, Mbappe responded: "They are not my problem. I don't have energy to waste on such futile things."

"I'll never digest it. But like I told my coach and teammates, there's no reason that my club should pay for a defeat with my national team, it's two different situations."

"The message was simple - it was to show that, whatever goes on with the national team, PSG is a separate thing and I'm still determined to bring every trophy to the capital."

Lionel Messi is enjoying an extended break to celebrate Argentina's triumph alongside the rest of the squad but could be back in time for PSG's trip to Lens on New Year's Day. Martinez is expected to return to Villa's starting XI on the same day when they visit Tottenham.

