'I don't care whether he plays or not': Sujon on Shakib saga

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take final decision on Shakib Al Hasan's South Africa tour after talking to the ace allrounder when he comes back to the country from Dubai.

Before going to Dubai for a TVC shooting, Shakib told that he is not in right mental and physical state to tour South Africa at this moment. He said he needs a break to get him back in right frame of mind and he may join the side in South Africa later for Test series after discussing with BCB.

Shakib further said he talked to Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Younus about skipping the tour but Younus gave him two days to think about the decision.

The BCB however didn't take this in a positive way as its president Nazmul Hassan Papon questioned Shakib's commitment to the country. He also lambasted Shakib for seeking another break despite agreeing to tour South Africa for full series.

After the BCB president's outburst, another influential BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who is also the Bangladesh team director came down heavily on Shakib, saying that the board wants to put an end to Shakib Al Hasan's habit of creating debate before any series.

"Since Shakib has been given two days, let him come. Let's talk then we will decide. I hope he will go. Because there is a difference between Shakib going and not going, "Mahmud said here today.

"Now it's time for a full stop. Enough is enough. You cannot run BCB. No one can say whether he wants to play or not. If anyone wants to play then he has to play properly. If you do not want to play then you have to tell. If you want a break, take a break. No one will stop him. The president also wanted to say so. Maybe or he said a little softly. I'm a little loud. '

The BCB has given Shakib two days to let his decision known. Now the board is waiting to know his decision. However, Khaled Mahmud said that the final decision will be taken by BCB.

"The final decision will be taken by the BCB," he said.

"They are the product of BCB. BCB is not their product. BCB is not for anyone. Certainly, they are the main stakeholders of Bangladesh cricket. But the BCB had a lot of investment for this stakeholder. From under-14, 15, 18... to make them, the BCB spent a lot of time behind them. BCB is their guardian. BCB is the guardian of all of us."

"There is no problem when Shakib-Tamim plays. Problems arise when they do not play. We are playing someone else in their place. What will happen to that player when Shakib comes back? We can't form a team. If Shakib doesn't want to play, we don't care. The BCB is not so concerned that he does not want to play. But he should not take a break before every series. If he doesn't enjoy, he should retire from one or two formats."

The BCB president and other cricket pundits pointed out that the IPL snub may hurt Shakib to a great degree and for this, he is now mentally disturbed. Mahmud also thinks it can be a big cause.

"Not only Shakib, but I also expected him to be sold in IPL at a good price. The number of teams in IPL has also increased. I was very surprised that no one took Shakib. It is a shame not only for Shakib but also for Bangladesh that the best cricketer of the country is not able to play a tournament like IPL," he remarked.