'I didn't want to waste any time': Shakib on why he started training a day after being elected MP

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:05 pm

Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders became the first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team to begin team practice on Tuesday for the upcoming tournament at their home ground Bashundhara Sports Complex. The newly-elected Member of the Parliament of Magura-2 constituency, Shakib Al Hasan, was also present in the training session. The southpaw started training on his own on Monday, merely 18 hours after being elected an MP on 7 January.

Shakib has been out of the game for almost two months since a thumb injury ruled him out of the latter part of the ICC Cricket World Cup in November. He missed the home and away series against New Zealand in that time.

Shakib surprised the cricket fraternity by starting training just a day after the National Elections. But the veteran cricketer revealed he didn't waste any time to get back to fitness for the upcoming BPL season.

"The BPL is starting from 19 January. I have to be prepared for that. I have been out of the game for two and a half months and couldn't work on my fitness and skills. So, I will normally need some time (to get back in shape) and I didn't want to waste any time," Shakib told reporters on Tuesday.

Shakib said he hadn't missed cricket in the last two and a half months since he was injured and then busy with the Elections. 

"It will take a bit more time (injury conditions) to recover completely. Since it's my bowling finger, it's normal to take a bit of time. But it's been improving well," he said about his injury.

"Rangpur Riders are not planning for anything but the championship, no? Our team is strong and well-balanced. Just like every other year, our goal will be to win the trophy," Shakib added.

Shakib al Hasan / BPL 2024 / Rangpur riders

