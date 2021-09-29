I didn't suffer heart attack, conducted angioplasty on doctor's advice: Inzamam

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 05:52 pm

Related News

I didn't suffer heart attack, conducted angioplasty on doctor's advice: Inzamam

The 51-year-old, on his YouTube channel, said that he was overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support from people but asserted that he didn't suffer a heart attack.

Hindustan Times
29 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 05:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan's former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has denied reports that he suffered a heart attack, saying that his cardiac issues were detected during a health check-up that he underwent due to an upset stomach.

The 51-year-old, on his YouTube channel, said that he was overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support from people but asserted that he didn't suffer a heart attack.

Inzamam, who played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan, was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night after complaining of breathing difficulty among other issues.

"I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem.

"It was successful and easy, and I came back home after just 12 hours at the hospital. I feel fine," he said.

Inzamam said he had gone to hospital owing to an "upset stomach".

"I went to the doctor because I felt a very slight bit of discomfort. It wasn't even close to the heart area, but the stomach. Had I delayed getting it checked out, doctors said the heart could have been damaged," he said.

"I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and around the world for praying for my health. I want to thank the Pakistan people, and cricketers from Pakistan and around the world who sent their good wishes," added Inzamam. 

Cricket

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel