'I did not find the wicket ideal for T20s': Bijoy

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
"We all have seen the wicket. We did not get the type of wicket they wanted," said Bijoy.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sylhet Sunrisers lost to Comilla Victorians in a low-scoring thriller in the third match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). After the match, Sylhet's wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy said that they did not get the type of wicket they expected. 

"We all have seen the wicket. We did not get the type of wicket they wanted," said Bijoy. "If we had won the toss, we would have fielded first too. That's the way to go in the tournament so far. You all have seen how much the ball was turning. It was extremely difficult for the batters out there."

Bijoy further said that it was not an ideal pitch for a T20 match. "I don't think it was an ideal pitch for a T20 match. The wicket was wet and offered a lot of turn. Batters of both the teams could not score comfortably. Everyone found the wicket very difficult. I think that's why it was a low-scoring match," mentioned the wicketkeeper. 

Pitch is always a talking point when a match is played in Mirpur. But Bijoy thought that they should have been a bit more patient. 

"Given the wicket, I think our batters were a bit impatient. If we took a bit of time and scored 20 more runs, it could have been a different story altogether," Bijoy concluded

BPL 2022 / Anamul Haque Bijoy / Sylhet Sunrisers

