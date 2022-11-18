'I cleaned seats in commentary area': Simon Doull 'embarrassed' with Sky Stadium hospitality

The first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington was called-off without a single delivery being bowled. The call was taken by the officials after rain continued to pour incessantly. While the weather played spoilsport, players of both the sides were seen in high spirits as they engaged in a fun session of footvolley, a video of which was shared by BCCI. ⁦

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, sent out an angry tweet, slamming the organisers for the lack of arrangements. Doull shared a photo of a dirty cloth on Twitter, stating he wiped the chairs in the commentary area with it. "Another great reason to play here at ⁦@skystadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ," he tweeted.

After a complete washout, the action will now shift to Mount Maunganui, where the second T20I is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

India have fielded a second string unit, with seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli being rested. In Rohit's absence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian brigade in the shorter format.

If we look at the squad, Suryakumar and Deepak Hooda are the only batters, who are available in New Zealand from the T20 World Cup squad. Plenty of new faces have been recalled for the limited-over tourney. Sanju Samson, who was not part of India's plan at the showpiece event, is part of the squad.

Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik have also been given a nod. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who spearheaded India's attack at the T20 World Cup, are also part of the squad.