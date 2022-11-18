'I cleaned seats in commentary area': Simon Doull 'embarrassed' with Sky Stadium hospitality

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:01 pm

Related News

'I cleaned seats in commentary area': Simon Doull 'embarrassed' with Sky Stadium hospitality

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, sent out an angry tweet, slamming the organisers for the lack of arrangements. Doull shared a photo of a dirty cloth on Twitter, stating he wiped the chairs in the commentary area with it.

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:01 pm
Collage: Hindustan Times
Collage: Hindustan Times

The first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington was called-off without a single delivery being bowled. The call was taken by the officials after rain continued to pour incessantly. While the weather played spoilsport, players of both the sides were seen in high spirits as they engaged in a fun session of footvolley, a video of which was shared by BCCI. ⁦

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is part of the commentary panel for the series, sent out an angry tweet, slamming the organisers for the lack of arrangements. Doull shared a photo of a dirty cloth on Twitter, stating he wiped the chairs in the commentary area with it. "Another great reason to play here at ⁦@skystadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ," he tweeted.

After a complete washout, the action will now shift to Mount Maunganui, where the second T20I is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

India have fielded a second string unit, with seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli being rested. In Rohit's absence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian brigade in the shorter format.

If we look at the squad, Suryakumar and Deepak Hooda are the only batters, who are available in New Zealand from the T20 World Cup squad. Plenty of new faces have been recalled for the limited-over tourney. Sanju Samson, who was not part of India's plan at the showpiece event, is part of the squad.

Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik have also been given a nod. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who spearheaded India's attack at the T20 World Cup, are also part of the squad.

Cricket

New Zealand Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Simon Doull

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

6h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

7h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

9h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

6m | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

2h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

7h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'