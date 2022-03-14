'I cannot describe my feelings in words': Captain Nigar Sultana after historic win against Pakistan

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 11:29 am

'I cannot describe my feelings in words': Captain Nigar Sultana after historic win against Pakistan

" I cannot describe this in words. This is our first-ever win in World Cups. We have made history today," an emotional Nigar said. 

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 11:29 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh Women's team playing in the Women's World Cup for the first time bagged the historic first-ever victory against Pakistan on Monday at Hamilton. They beat Pakistan by 9 runs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, in the post-match presentation, said that she has no word to describe her feelings after the historic win. 

" I cannot describe this in words. This is our first-ever win in World Cups. We have made history today," an emotional Nigar said. 

"We know Pakistan very well, we played each other so many times, in the qualifier also we beat them in the last over. Winning gives us confidence and this is the momentum we always wanted, we have a good side and already improving, we know that we are a very capable team," she added.

The skipper also mentioned that they will want to carry this momentum and win more matches in the tournament. 

"We are looking forward to carrying this momentum throughout the tournament."

Bangladesh played three matches in the tournament so far. They lost the first two matches to South Africa and New Zealand. 

They play West Indies next on Friday at  Mount Maunganui where the men's team bagged the historic Test win over New Zealand just a couple of months ago.

